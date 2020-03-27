Rihanna releases new music for the first time in three years

Rihanna has returned to the music industry, almost three years after her last release.
While we’re still waiting for her upcoming album, the 32-year-old features on a new single from PartyNextDoor called Believe It.
The last time Rihanna featured on a song was on N.E.R.D.’s track Lemon back in 2017.
The Umbrella singer hasn’t released her own music since her hit 2016 album Anti.
Fans of the R&B star were thrilled to hear she was back in the music business.
“Hearing #Rihanna voice just lifted me out my bad spirits,” one fan tweeted.
“Me realizing that this would be Rihanna’s first song since 2017 #Rihanna bruh I can’t wait 😊,” another wrote.
“Finally the queen is coming🔥,” another fan declared.
Rihanna collaborated with PartyNextDoor previously on her smash hit single Work.
It was her 14th song to top the Billboard Hot 100 charts.