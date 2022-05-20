Rihanna fans slam Chris Brown for ‘congratulating’ her on birth of newborn son

Rihanna fans have slammed Chris Brown for “congratulating” her on the birth of her newborn son.

According to TMZ, the 34-year-old welcomed her first child with her rapper beau A$AP Rocky on May 13 in Los Angeles.

Reacting to the news on his Instagram Story, Rihanna’s ex-boyfriend sent a message to his former flame as he wrote “Congratulations” alongside a prayer hands emoji, a pregnant woman emoji, and a red love heart.

It’s safe to say his post didn’t go down well with fans, and the musician has since removed it from his IG story.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Chris Brown has absolutely no business congratulating our Queen Riri on her baby’s birth.”

Another RiRi fan commented: “Chris Brown subliminally telling Rihanna congratulations on IG is top tier toxicity.”

While a third user wrote: “The problem with Chris Brown “congratulating” Rih is that he’s NEVER shown that energy with his own children’s mothers.”

Rihanna and Chris have a turbulent history, as the pair previously dated from 2007 to 2009 – when he was charged with assaulting her.

Back in 2009, the singer pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend, after the pair got into a nasty argument on February 8 before The 51st Grammy Awards

The singer was ordered to serve five years of probation, community service and counselling for domestic violence.