Rihanna faces backlash for including Johnny Depp in her Savage X Fenty show

Rihanna is facing major backlash for including Johnny Depp in her Savage X Fenty show.

The fourth volume of the star-studded fashion show will premiere on Prime Video on November 9, and will include cameos from models such as Irina Shayk and Cara Delevingne.

Ahead of the premiere, it was confirmed that Johnny will also make a cameo appearance in the show, and people are not happy about it.

Earlier this year, the Pirates of the Caribbean star was embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against the actress in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Following a six-week trial and 13 hours of deliberations, the jury sided with Depp and awarded him $10 million in compensatory damages, and a further $5 million in punitive damages.

However, Fairfax County Circuit Court Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, which is the State of Virginia’s legal limit, resulting in total damages of $10.4 million awarded to Johnny.

Amber was awarded $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

During the six-week long trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court that “violence became normal” towards the end of their relationship.

However, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

The hashtag #DitchDepp has been trending on Twitter over the past few days, with many calling on Rihanna to remove Johnny from her Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show following the allegations made against him – which he has always denied.

Others have threatened to boycott the label over Johnny’s involvement in the show.

Singer Olly Alexander, who previously collaborated with Savage X Fenty on a social media campaign, announced earlier this week that “won’t be wearing” the brand any more.

He quote-tweeted Pop Crave’s tweet about Johnny becoming the first man to have his own spotlight segment in the Savage X Fenty fashion show, and wrote: “:-((((((((((”

One fan responded to Olly’s tweet saying: “But, ‘Savage X Fenty’ is you baby……. you wear it so well.”

Olly replied: “thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore.”

thank you but after this news i won’t be wearing it anymore https://t.co/MvW5LuHTow — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 3, 2022

Johnny’s Savage X Fenty appearance comes just months after he made a surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs. The 59-year-old was projected on stage dressed as MTV’s famous Moon Man astronaut mascot, as he joked that he “needed the work”. The actor told the crowd he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.” He added: “Oh, I’m also a dentist.” Amber’s sister Whitney later MTV for including Johnny in the awards show, calling the network “disgusting” and “desperate”. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp)