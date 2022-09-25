Rihanna confirms she’s headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna has confirmed she’s headlining the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

Earlier today, TMZ reported that the NFL and Roc Nation have been in talks with the songstress to headline the event at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12, 2023.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday evening, Rihanna confirmed her performance by sharing a photo of an American football ball.

Rihanna previously turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl in 2019, because of the NFL’s treatment of footballer Colin Kaepernick.

The quarterback began peacefully protesting for racial justice by kneeling during the National Anthem at games in 2016.

He left the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, and later won a case against the NFL for ostracizing him from playing in retaliation to his activism.

Rihanna told Vogue: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Rihanna’s Super Bowl post is her first since the birth of her son, who she and A$AP Rocky welcomed in May.

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance last May, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”