Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spotted holding hands – after spending Christmas Eve together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been spotted holding hands, after spending Christmas Eve together.
The rumoured couple are yet to confirm their romance, after a source told People magazine earlier this month that they were dating.
In photos published by TMZ, the singer and the rapper were spotted walking in hand-in-hand in Rihanna’s native Barbados on Christmas Eve, as they headed for a Catamaran sunset cruise.
The stars wore matching black outfits, and sported face masks.
The news comes after reports that Rihanna and A$AP, real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers, have been “inseparable” in recent weeks.
A source told People magazine: “They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”
“They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.”
“A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna,” the insider added.
“A$AP is known for being a great guy. Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP.”
The rumoured couple were romantically linked earlier this year, following Rihanna’s split from her billionaire boyfriend of three years Hassan Jameel.
View this post on Instagram
Last month, Page Six reported that the singer was spotted enjoying a meal with the rapper and some friends in New York.
A$AP was Rihanna’s opening act during the US part of her Diamonds World Tour in 2013.
The 32-year-old also featured on the Barbadian beauty’s 2011 track ‘Cockiness’.
The duo recently teamed up for Rihanna’s Fenty Skin campaign back in July, posing for a series of stunning photos together.