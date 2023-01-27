Rick Astley ‘files multi-million dollar lawsuit’ against Yung Gravy

Rick Astley has reportedly filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit against Yung Gravy.

The 56-year-old is suing the US rapper for allegedly creating a “deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation” of his iconic track Never Gonne Give You Up.

He claims the 26-year-old, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, and his team had only licensed the song’s instrumental, not the vocals.



Rick’s legal team told a court that Yung Gravy and his team were not authorised to “recreate” vocals.

The attorneys say the 56-year-old missed out on lucrative future collaborations after the rapper sampled Never Gonna Give You Up in his single Betty (Get Money).

In documents obtained by TMZ, Rick’s team claim they “conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley’s voice throughout the song”.

In court, the 80s singer cited a Billboard interview from last August, in which Yung Gravy said they “basically remade” Rick’s vocals.



In the interview, Yung Gravy said: “I always thought that sample would be sick to do something with. I just never figured it was clearable.”

“Somebody who had part-ownership of the rights to the sample hit me up like, ‘We f**k with you, you should try it out.'”

“My boy Nick, who does a lot of sample replays and recreating original samples, we basically remade the whole song.”

“Had a different singer and instruments, but it was all really close because it makes it easier legally.”