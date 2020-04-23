The 70-year-old has become a father again!

Richard Gere welcomes second child with wife Alejandra Silva

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva have welcomed their second child.

According to Spanish magazine Hola!, Alejandra gave birth to a beautiful baby boy.

It’s believed the couple are now enjoying family life at Richard’s ranch outside New York.

The news comes just over a year after Richard, 70, and Alejandra, 37, welcomed their first child Alexander in February 2019.

The Hollywood actor and the Spanish publicist wed in April 2018, and just five months later, the couple announced that they were expecting.

The couple, who met back in 2014, are also parents to children from previous marriages.

Richard has a 20-year-old son called Homer with former wife Carey Lowell.

Meanwhile, Alejandra has a seven-year-old son called Alberto with her first husband Govind Friedland.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.