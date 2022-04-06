RHOBH star Erika Jayne named in $50 million racketeering lawsuit

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been named in a $50 million racketeering lawsuit.

The Expensive singer was recently dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her ex-husband Tom Girardi in Illinois.

However, the 50-year-old has since been named in a new case by Edelson PC, which has accused the star of using her public platform to “prolong” her ex’s firms alleged scheme.

Jay Edelson from Edelson PC has told Page Six in a statement that: “The victims of Tom’s fraud have had to sit back and watch Erika spend obscene amounts of money as they had nothing.”

“This is a giant step forward in obtaining real accountability for what was the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiff’s law.”

“It’s time for her to stop the lies and start taking some accountability.”

In court documents obtained by the outlet, which were filed in the US District Court, Erika is accused of allegedly concealing the truth about her estranged husband’s alleged misconduct throughout their marriage.

Their are nine listed complaints against the defendants in the ongoing Lion Air Flight JT 610 Crash case, those complaints include racketeering, receipt of stolen property, aiding and abetting concealment of stolen property, unlawful business practice and consumers legal remedies act and deceit.

The lawsuit also alleged that: “Tom and Erika routinely misappropriated client settlement money to project an image of wealth and to prop up a lifestyle made for reality TV.”

The documents read: “As the layers have been pulled back more and more each day with the pending bankruptcies of Girardi Keese and Tom, and the torrent of claims and investigations that came in the wake of the firm’s collapse, the real story is one that seems like a tale out of a John Grisham novel: Girardi Keese was little more than a criminal enterprise, disguised as a law firm.”

The lawsuit also claimed Erika was “flaunting her wealth” and acting as “frontwoman” of the operation, the documents said: ”Indeed, the Girardi Keese firm operated what we now know was the largest criminal racketeering enterprise in the history of plaintiffs’ law.”

“All told, it stole more than $100 million dollars from the firm’s clients, co-counsel, vendors, and many others unfortunate enough to do business with the firm,” the docs further allege.”

“To this day, Erika uses her significant public platform to lie about her own involvement, and to try to assist Tom and the others in getting away with it.”

Erika filed for divorce from Tom Giradi who is an 82-year-old attorney in November 2020 after 21 years of marriage.

Following the shock news of their divorce, the estranged couple were accused of embezzling $2 million in settlement funds from the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

Erika was officially dismissed from the fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against her ex-husband in Illinois in January.

Speaking about the case on the last season of the RHOBH, the reality star said: “I feel terrible. This is not who I am.”

“And I hope this is not who he is. … I hope that [Tom] has not done what is alleged here.”