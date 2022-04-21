Report on fatal Rust shooting finds ‘firearm safety procedures were not followed on set’

A report into possible workplace safety violations on the Rust set, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot, has found that “firearm safety procedures were not followed on set.”

The 42-year-old was tragically killed on set in New Mexico back in October, after a prop gun actor Alec Baldwin was holding went off during a rehearsal.

The production company on set of the film has received a huge fine after today’s report ruled that the company “knew that firearm safety procedures were not being followed on set and demonstrated plain indifference to employee safety.”

The company has been given the maximum fine allowable by state law in New Mexico; producers were fined nearly $140k.

Lawyers said that Alec had pointed the prop gun at Halyna during preparation for a scene when it discharged, accidentally killing the cinematographer and wounding the film’s director, Joel Souza.

Alec has since said that he was pointing the gun at Halyna at her instruction and it fired without him pulling the trigger.

The actor, 64, is currently fighting a number of lawsuits regarding the incident, including those brought by script supervisor Mamie Mitchell, head of lighting Serge Svetnoy, and Halyna’s family.

The Rust shooting has also resulted in political calls for increased state-sponsored firearms training.

Earlier this year, New Mexico senator Cliff Pirtle introduced a bill that would require all actors and film production personnel in the state where firearms are present to complete a mandatory safety course.

Today’s report comes after Alec broke down in tears as he spoke about Halyna’s death for the first time during an ABC News Special in December.

During the televised interview, Alec insisted he “didn’t pull the trigger” of the gun that killed Halyna.

Halyna’s husband, Matt Hutchins, has called the Hollywood star’s actions “absurd” and admitted he feels “so angry” seeing him publicly talk about his wife’s death.

In an interview with NBC’s Today show, Matt said: “Watching him I just felt so angry. I was angry to see him talk about her death so publicly in such a detailed way and then to not accept responsibility after having just described killing her.”

Matt added: “The idea that the person holding the gun causing it to discharge is not rep is absurd to me.”

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies also told Vanity Fair that she has been looking into the actor’s claims that he did not pull the trigger.

As part of her unofficial investigation, Mary claimed: “You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the trigger and without actually locking it.”

“So you pull it back partway, it doesn’t lock, and then if you let it go, the firing pin can hit the primer of the bullet.”

