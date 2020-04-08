Reese Witherspoon teases fans about Legally Blonde sequel

Is she going to reprise her role as Elle Woods?

Reese Witherspoon has revealed that she “may be working on” Legally Blonde 3.

The actress made the confession during an Instagram Live session with Jennifer Lopez and her 12-year-old twins.

Jennifer told Reese: “Oh, my god, we watched Legally Blonde the other day!”

“Literally, like, four days ago. Oh, my god, I forgot—I can’t believe I didn’t tell you. They loved it. Loved it. It was so much fun.”

“You were so amazing in that. It’s so great. And then, my daughter’s like, ‘I want to know what happens to her.’ And I said, ‘There’s a 2 and a 3, I believe.'”

Reese then corrected Jennifer, and said: “Well, no, there’s a 2 but I’m thinking we might be working on a 3.”

Jennifer agreed: “You should. You should… That character was so amazing and so empowering and inspiring. Yeah, it’s great for girls.”

The news comes two years after Reese teased fans that Legally Blonde 3 was in the works back in 2018.

View this post on Instagram It’s true… #LegallyBlonde3 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 7, 2018 at 5:02am PDT

