Reese Witherspoon reveals which famous singer she wants to star in Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon wants Jennifer Lopez to star in the third season of Big Little Lies.

The Legally Blonde star has called on the singer and Ice Cube to join the cast of the popular HBO show.

During a Zoom call with fellow cast member Laura Dern, the Oscar-winning actresses discussed their dream casting choices.

“I am always hoping for J.Lo to turn up,” Reese admitted.

.@ReeseW and @LauraDern talking on an Instagram Live about wanting @JLo to join “Big Little Lies”. pic.twitter.com/gSYLCoiJ5T — Jennifer Lopez Charts (@JLoCharts) May 7, 2020

“Come on J.Lo!” agreed Laura.

The duo also called on the show’s fans to reveal who their “dream new characters” would be.

Some of the suggestions included big names such as Amy Adams, Julia Roberts, and Brad Pitt.

The drama already boasts a seriously impressive cast – including Reese, Laura, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley.

