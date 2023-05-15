Rebel Wilson shares first photos of baby daughter’s face in sweet Mother’s Day post

Rebel Wilson has shared the first photos of her baby daughter’s face in a sweet Mother’s Day post.

The Australian actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce, via surrogate in November.

Taking to Instagram to mark her first Mother’s Day, the 43-year-old posted some adorable snaps with Royce and her fiancée Ramona Agruma.

She captioned the post: “Happy Mother’s Day (Just woke up at 5:30 am and changed a big 💩 …how about you?)”

The Pitch Perfect star announced the birth of Royce via Instagram in November.

Alongside a photo of her newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate 💗”

“I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle! I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care.”

Rebel, who came out last year when she went public with her now-fiancée Ramona, added: “Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club. 💗💗💗”

Rebel came out and introduced her girlfriend Ramona to the world last June.

The 43-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, posting a sweet snap of her and her designer girlfriend.

She captioned the post: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”

The couple have since announced their engagement, after Rebel popped the question at Disneyland.