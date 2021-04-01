Rebel Wilson reveals she’s taking a break from social media

The actress is currently in London shooting a new film

Rebel Wilson has revealed she’s taking a break from social media.

The actress shared the news via Instagram on Wednesday, as she prepares to film an upcoming movie in London.

The 41-year-old said: “I’m going to sign off for a bit because I’m filming a movie here in the UK that needs my full attention.”

“It’s a very different type of role for me, so I’ve really got to immerse myself in it,” she explained.

“So guys, I’m going to take a little bit of a break. I’ll be back. I love you guys, and I hope everyone out there is doing well and staying healthy.”

“It’s time for me to work my ass off once again, which hopefully I’ll do and hopefully I’ll crush. I’m sure I’ll be back posting hot selfies in no time.”

The Australian star confirmed her split from her billionaire beau Jacob Busch back in February.

The actress confirmed the news on Instagram, just months after they went public with their romance.

Posting a glamourous photo of herself standing outside a trailer, Rebel wrote: “Lots on my mind…aghhhhhh…#single-girl-heading-to-Super-Bowl!”

