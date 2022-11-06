Rebel Wilson responds to rumours she’s engaged to Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has responded reports she’s engaged to Ramona Agruma.

According to Page Six, the Australian actress and her girlfriend got engaged a couple of weeks ago, and let the news slip at the Casamigos Halloween party.

An insider told the outlet: “They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged.”

According to the outlet, both Rebel and Ramona have been sporting rings on their ring fingers.

However, Rebel took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to set the record straight on the engagement speculation.

Alongside a photo of her and Ramona, the Pitch Perfect star wrote: “Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!”

Rebel came out and introduced her new girlfriend Ramona to the world back in June.

The 42-year-old shared the news on Instagram at the time, posting a sweet snap of her and her designer girlfriend.

She captioned the post: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”