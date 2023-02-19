Rebel Wilson announces her engagement to girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson has announced her engagement to her girlfriend Ramona Agruma.

The Australian actress, who recently welcomed her first child via surrogate, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Sunday evening.

The 42-year-old shared sweet snaps from her Disneyland proposal, and captioned the post: “We said YES! 💗💗”

“Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring 💍 and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!” the Pitch Perfect star added.

Rebel came out and introduced her girlfriend Ramona to the world last June.

She shared the happy news on Instagram at the time, posting a loved-up snap of her and her designer girlfriend.

Rebel captioned the post: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess 💗🌈💗#loveislove.”