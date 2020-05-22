Reality star pleads not guilty to murdering YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Daniel Silva has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Corey La Barrie.

According to E! News, the Ink Master star officially entered a plea of not guilty on Wednesday.

Daniel, who could face up to 15 years in prison, is scheduled to return to court on June 27, when the judge will review bail.

The 27-year-old was arrested in connection to the car crash that killed YouTube star Corey La Barrie earlier this month, and was officially booked on a felony murder charge.

According to reports, Daniel was driving in a car with Corey when he lost control and crashed into a stop sign and tree in Los Angeles.

Daniel allegedly exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene, but was “stopped by citizens who came to render aid.”

Authorities confirmed that the passenger, 25-year-old Corey La Barrie, “succumbed to his injuries” after being transported to a hospital.

Corey’s brother Jarrad broke the news of his death on Instagram earlier this month.

He wrote: “This isn’t something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving.”

“This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do I don’t how I’m suppose to do this without you i miss you so much already this isn’t fair thank you for always being the best big brother i could ask for i love you so f***ing much life’s never gonna be the same without you R.I.P.”

