Real Housewives of New Jersey stars share snaps from Dublin

The stars of The Real Housewives of New Jersey are in Dublin!

Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Jennifer Aydin, and Dolores Catania have all taken to their Instagram Stories to share snaps from the trip, after landing in Ireland on Wednesday.

Dolores shared a selfie from the plane, and wrote: “Good morning #dublinireland.”

On Wednesday night, she shared a snap on South Anne’s Street.

Jennifer shared photos from Dublin Airport, and Melissa shared snaps from around the city.

It is understood Margaret Josephs is also in Ireland with her cast mates, as she shared a photo of herself heading to the airport to her feed on Tuesday, and wrote: “Ready Jet Set Go!”

Cast member Jackie Goldschneider has not yet shared snaps from the trip.

The RHONJ follows the lives of the affluent women as they try to balance their busy schedules with their high-profile social lives.

You can watch all 12 seasons of the hit reality show on hayu.