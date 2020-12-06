Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

The reality star has revealed she is self-isolating

Kyle Richards has confirmed she and her daughter Sophia have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about her diagnosis in an Instagram post shared on Saturday, revealing she was self-isolating after contracting the deadly virus.

The 51-year-old shared a throwback family photo alongside her husband Mauricio Umansky and their four daughters, writing: “I love these people so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

“Some of you may have heard I have COVID. I got it after these photos were taken.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

“Since I was diagnosed I have been separated from my family in order to keep them healthy.

“Unfortunately , Sophia also got it. We will stay in isolation until it’s safe to see the family and others again.

“I can’t wait to hug them 🥰,” Kyle added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18)

The news comes after reports that the production for the popular reality series halted due to COVID-19 concerns.

According to Page Six, production on the show’s 11th season was “temporarily suspended” last month, with “proper protocol” being followed.

The popular Bravo series stars Kyle, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff.