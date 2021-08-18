Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia announces her pregnancy

The 32-year-old is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Falynn Guobadia has announced her pregnancy.

The 32-year-old is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jaylan Banks, and announced the news in a YouTube video on Tuesday.

She said: “Jaylan and I will actually be having a baby. Jaylan and I are expecting. We are adding another little one to the crazy bunch. It is Jaylan’s first baby, so welcome aboard.”

“I do realize that a lot of you and a lot of blogs have somewhat caught wind of our little news and we just wanted to make sure that we made it past the 2-month mark,” Falynn explained.

The news comes just one month after Falynn announced she was “officially divorced” from her husband Simon Guobadia – who is now engaged to her costar Porsha Williams. The former couple, who were together for five years and married for two, shared a blended family of eight children. Falynn has three children from a previous marriage, while Simon has five children from a previous marriage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Falynn Pina (@falynnguobadia)