Ray J threatens legal action against Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian in explosive rant

Ray J has threatened legal action against his ex Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner in an explosive rant.

The 41-year-old, who dated Kim from 2002 until 2006, recently accused Kris of “masterminding” the release of the former couple’s infamous sex tape in 2007.

But earlier this week, a lie detector test confirmed that Kris was telling the truth when she insisted she had nothing to do with the leak.

In a 30 minute Instagram video shared on Saturday, Ray J warned: “You have f***ed with the wrong person.”

He said: “I was just gonna handle this s**t legally and just hit you in court and get what I deserve from all of y’all being foul and trying to defame me, trying to make me look bad.”

“We are going through receipts tonight… Everything that I got, Imma let them see.”

The One Wish singer also accused the polygrapher who did the lie detector test with Kris of being “fake”, adding: “This is the dude Kris Jenner had taken her lie detector test to make me look like a liar! And what’s more sad is the network allowed it to happen!!”

He continued: “I want to sue you. I want to sue every network. I want to sue the dude that did the lie detector test,” before adding he wants to “clear his name for his kids”.

Kim and Ray J’s sex tape, which was filmed in 2002, was famously released by Vivid Entertainment in 2007.

Ray J recently alleged that Kris was the one who introduced him to Vivid CEO Steven Hirsch.

“You introduced me to Steve HIRSH, you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh,” he claimed.

“You don’t think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh? – I know it’s old and I don’t care — this makes me sick – but God had my back and still does.”