Rachel Zoe ‘scarred for life’ after nine-year-old son falls 40 feet from ski lift

Rachel Zoe has admitted she’s “scarred for life” after her nine-year-old son fell 40 feet from a ski lift.

The fashion designer’s son Skyler, who she shares with husband Roger Berman, was rushed to hospital on Sunday after the terrifying accident.

Taking to Instagram, the 49-year-old shared a photo of her son in the emergency room, and wrote: “So I don’t typically share like this but I’m posting this to remind everyone how fragile life is and how it can turn in a minute.”

“This is Sky yesterday in the ER and I will share what happened when I feel more ready.”

“The outcome is Sky is doing great and the bravest boy I’ve ever known but @rbermanus and I are shattered and numb but woke up today with gratitude for a miracle that Sky is safe and OK.”

Rachel later explained what happened, writing: “Sky fell 40 feet from a ski lift yesterday which could have been easily prevented if the operator had stopped the lift when he saw Sky wasn’t on from the start and @rbermanus screaming to stop the lift.”

“Needless to say by a miracle and the ski patrol heroes who quickly put a mat under where they thought he would fall ultimately saved his life or from what could have happened.”

“Sky is in great spirits but sore and banged up a bit but otherwise a brave champion,” she continued. “Mom and Dad scarred for life but Sky wanted to say this…”

The businesswoman then shared a video of Skyler saying: “Hi everyone. I’m okay, just sore.”

“To show you that I’m okay, I’m gonna stand up — see look, I can stand up — and I can walk. See, I’m totally fine, it’s just I’m a little sore and I’m kinda hurting, but I’m fine.”

In another post, Rachel wrote: “@rbermanus and I have never been more grateful for seeing your child [do] the most simple tasks of walking talking and laughing.”

“Truth be told Sky was more brave then [sic] either of us and we continue to just kiss, hug and simply just stare at him until further notice … hug your babies extra from us today.”