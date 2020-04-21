Rachel McAdams teases Mean Girls sequel

The actress played Regina George in the cult-classic film

Rachel McAdams has teased fans that a Mean Girls sequel could be in the works.

The actress’ first major role was playing Regina George in the 2004 blockbuster hit, alongside Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, and Lacey Chabert.

Rachel took part in the Heroes of Health: COVID-19 live stream, and thanked the frontline workers for fighting against the coronavirus.

During the live stream, she replied to a question asking if she would consider reprising her role as Regina George.

Rachel replied: “It would be fun to play Regina George later in her life and see where life took her!”

The blonde beauty also admitted that she’s surprised the film is still so popular.

“It’s really bizarre,” she confessed. “I feel really lucky to have been a part of something that’s stuck around, even a little bit.”

“So yeah, it’s strange and surreal still,” she added.

Lindsey Lohan, who played protagonist Cady Heron in the comedy, has been rooting for a sequel since 2014.

“Mean Girls 2 would be great, it’s something I’ve always interested in doing… it has such a great cult following it, would be wonderful to do something else,” she said back in 2017.

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.