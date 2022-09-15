R. Kelly found guilty of child abuse charges

R. Kelly has been found guilty on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him.

In his latest trial, the R&B singer was convicted by a jury on six out of 13 counts, prosecutors said.

However, he was found not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

R. Kelly was found guilty of three child pornography counts and three counts of enticing minors for sex, but was acquitted of seven other charges that included obstruction of justice, and conspiracy to receive child pornography.

In the state of Chicago, a conviction of just one count of child pornography carries a mandatory sentence of a minimum of ten years.

The verdict came after jurors deliberated for 11 hours over two days.

Over the course of the five-week trial, a number of women took the stand to accuse R. Kelly of sexually abusing them when they were minors.

The jury also saw a video of the singer assaulting his goddaughter, who testified that the abuse began in the 90s when she was just a teenager.

The 55-year-old and his co-defendants, Milton “June” Brown and Derrel McDavid, were acquitted on charges they conspired to receive child pornography.

R. Kelly and Derrel were also acquitted on charges they conspired to obstruct justice in an earlier case.

The men were accused of trying to bribe and threaten witnesses in a 2008 Illinois case in which the singer was found not guilty on 14 counts of child pornography.

Back in June, R. Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison on his conviction in a New York federal court on racketeering and prostitution charges.

Kelly also faces various state charges in Illinois and Minnesota.