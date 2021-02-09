The couple were messaging on and off for years before their relationship turned romantic

Priyanka Chopra reveals why she was ‘reluctant’ to date Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has revealed why she was “reluctant” to date Nick Jonas.

Nick sent his now-wife an Instagram DM back in 2015, which read: “I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet”, and the pair began messaging on and off after that.

The couple eventually started dating in 2018, and tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Jodphur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December that year.

The actress gave fans an insight into her romance with the Jonas Brother star in her new book ‘Unfinished: A Memoir’, where she explained why it took so long for their relationship to develop.

The 38-year-old wrote: “I may have been a little reluctant to move things forward.”

“As intriguing as I found him, I knew that when I was ready to be with someone again, I wanted to be with someone who wanted a family.”

“He was 25 and I was 35, and I assumed he didn’t, at least not anytime soon,” she explained.

“Once we started dating, I felt like I was being carried by a giant unstoppable wave. At times I had no idea where the wave was taking me, but I rode it anyway.”

“Have I mentioned that I love control? So you may understand how disorienting this was. But it was also thrilling.”

“I simply could not believe that Nick was real, and that our relationship was as happy and healthy as it seemed.”

“Despite my disbelief, Nick was sure. He had been sure from date two or three,” the former Miss World continued.

“Once we were engaged, he even played me a version of a song that he’d written after we’d spent only a few days together, a song about our future that would later become the song ‘I Believe.'”

Priyanka admitted she believed her mother “manifested” Nick into her life, after she made a wish that her daughter would be “swept off her feet”.

“A year or two earlier, after my last disastrous relationship, she had said to me: ‘My wish for you is that someone would just come in and sweep you off your feet.'”

“She and my father had married only 10 days after their first date, after all. And that’s just what Nick did. He swept me off my feet.”

Priyanka also shared her “hope to create” a family with her husband in the coming years.