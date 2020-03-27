Priyanka Chopra opens up about starting a family with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about starting a family with her husband, Nick Jonas.

During a fashion shoot for Tatler magazine, the actress spoke about her dreams of having children.

“Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” she said.

“But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

The 37-year-old also spoke about her marriage to Nick, who has been busy over the past year due to the Jonas Brothers comeback.

“We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other,” she explained.

“That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritise it.”

During the candid interview, Priyanka credited her parents as the main inspiration in her life.

She shared: “All my mother’s sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon.”

“My grandmother – my dad’s mum – always used to say, about me, ‘Who’s going to marry her? She can’t cook.’ And my dad would say, ‘I’ll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.”

“My mum didn’t know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat.”

“Clever man”, she joked.

The Indian star also explained that it was her Miss World win in 2000 that launched her acting career.

“It gave me a sense of self, a sense of confidence to be able to stand in front of heads of state, to be able to speak in front of media from around the world, and actually know what I’m talking about,” she confessed.