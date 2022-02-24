Priyanka Chopra gives fans a sneak peek into her newborn baby’s nursery

Priyanka Chopra has given fans a sneak peak into her newborn baby’s nursery.

The actress and her husband Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together via surrogate earlier this year.

While the couple have not yet revealed the name or gender of their newborn, Priyanka took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse inside their baby’s nursery.

The new mum’s latest “photo dump” included a snap with her husband Nick, another of the couple’s dogs Panda and Diana, and a photo of stuffed toys on top of a dresser.

Sharing the news of their newborn’s arrival last month, Priyanka and Nick wrote in a joint statement: “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate.”

“We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much,” they added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

The birth of Nick and Priyanka’s first child came as a surprise to fans, as they did not announce they were expecting.

According to multiple outlets, the couple welcomed a baby girl, although they have not yet confirmed this.

Nick and Priyanka started dating in 2018, and they tied the knot in a stunning ceremony at Jodphur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace in December that same year.