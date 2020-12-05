The couple are preparing to spend their first Christmas in their new home

Prince Harry mistaken for employee while shopping for Christmas tree in LA

Prince Harry was hilariously mistaken for an employee while shopping for a Christmas tree with Meghan Markle in Los Angeles this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted buying a Christmas tree for their home in Montecito on Tuesday, and a little boy asked Prince Harry if he worked there.

The funny mix-up was shared by Twitter user @imaJaaaaaames, who tweeted: “Meghan and Prince Harry came into my work today and we sold them their Christmas Tree.”

“We had our lot empty when they got there – their agent promoted them a good time to come instead of us shutting it down. There was one family in there and their stoked little son ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked here not knowing who that is.”

This will be Prince Harry’s second Christmas away from the Royal family.

Traditionally, members of the British royal family spend Christmas at the Queen’s Sandringham estate – but Harry and Meghan broke tradition last year by spending the holidays in Canada.

Weeks later, the couple announced their decision to step down as senior working members of the Royal family, and they’ve since moved to Los Angeles with their son Archie.

In June, the couple purchased their first home in the U.S. – moving into a multi-million dollar mansion in Montecito, California.

But sadly, the Duke and Duchess faced tragedy the following month, as Meghan suffered a miscarriage in July.

The 39-year-old wrote about their experience during a recent op-ed for The New York Times, and shared her devastation over losing their second child.