Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contact LAPD over drones flying over their house

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle contact LAPD over drones flying over their...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly contacted the LAPD over drones flying over their house.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior members of the royal family at the end of March, and are currently living in Los Angeles with their son Archie.

The family-of-three have been living at Tyler Perry’s $18 million home in Beverly Hills, but unfortunately they’ve had some issues regarding privacy.

According to the Mirror, the couple reported five “drone-related incidents” to the LAPD in the month of May alone.

The most recent incident was on Memorial Day, when Meghan and Harry were trying to play with their one-year-old son Archie by the pool.

It’s believed the drones have been hovering as low as 20 feet above their house.

Harry and Meghan reported the incidents to the police, as it is illegal to fly a drone over people, or beyond your line of sight, unless you are a registered drone pilot.

Before moving to LA, the couple had been living on Vancouver Island in Canada, but they decided to pack up their things and move to California in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Hollywood star Tyler Perry sent his $150 million private plane to pick them up from Canada – and brought them to live at one of his homes in Beverly Hills.

