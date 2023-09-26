Pretty Little Liars star Torrey DeVitto announces her engagement

Torrey DeVitto has announced her engagement to Jared LaPine.

The actress, who is best known for playing Melissa Hastings in Pretty Little Liars, took to Instagram on Monday to share the exciting news.

The 39-year-old wrote: “Earlier this month at 5 pm on a weekday while walking the back trails at the farm, still in my PJs and goat boots, he got down on one knee, in what I hoped wasn’t poison ivy, and asked for forever. My answer was obvious. ❤️🔒”

Jared also shared the life update with his Instagram followers, writing: “On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend. Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything.”

Torrey and Jared only went public with their romance in June, so it is unclear when they first started dating.

Prior to her relationship with Jared, Torrey was married to her Vampire Diaries co-star Paul Wesley from 2011 until 2013.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cxly7Mqs60h/?img_index=1