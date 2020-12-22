Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse shares sweet new snaps with newborn son

The actress welcomed her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer last month

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse shares sweet new snaps with newborn...

Sasha Pieterse has shared sweet new snaps with her newborn son.

The Pretty Little Liars star welcomed her first child with husband Hudson Sheaffer last month, a baby boy named Hendrix.

Ahead of her first Christmas as a mother, the actress took to Instagram to share new photos of her son.

The 24-year-old, who played Alison DiLaurentis in the hit series, captioned the post: “#boymom”, adding another photo to her story, captioned: “My little guy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sasha Pieterse Sheaffer (@sashapieterse)

In May 2018, Sasha and Hudson tied the knot at Castle Leslie in Co. Monaghan, and the bride stunned in a custom Christian Siriano gown.

Sharing the news of the birth on Instagram last month, the new mum wrote: “One week ago today our lives changed forever.”

“After 27 hours of labor Hendrix Wade Sheaffer made his grand entrance on November 6th at 5:39am weighing in at 7lbs 14oz and 20.5 inches tall.”

“We are absolutely in love with him and we still can’t believe he’s ours,” she added.