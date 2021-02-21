Pregnant Hilary Duff denies she revealed her baby’s gender – after debuting dramatic new hairstyle

The Lizzie McGuire star is expecting her third child

Hilary Duff has debuted a dramatic new hairstyle, dying her blonde locks blue.

The Lizzie McGuire star, who is pregnant with her third child, showed off her new look on Instagram, before shutting down it was a hint that she was having a boy.

The singer wrote: “Well…. you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change. 🧜🏻‍♀️”

“And I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy… my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!”

“We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish 😛,” she teased.

Hilary is expecting her second child with her husband Matthew Koma, and she also has an eight-year-old son named Luca from her marriage to hockey player Mike Comrie.

Hilary and Matthew tied the knot in 2019, after welcoming their daughter Banks Violet Bair the previous year.