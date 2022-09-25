Post Malone cancels gig after being rushed to hospital

Post Malone was forced to cancel his gig on Saturday, after being rushed to hospital.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the TD Garden in Boston, but took to Twitter to announce the postponement of the concert.

The 27-year-old wrote in a statement: “Boston, I love y’all so f**king much. On tour, I usually wake up around 4 o’clock PM, and today I woke up to a cracking sounds on the right side of my body.

“I felt so good last night, but today it felt so different than it has before. I’m having a very difficult time breathing, and there’s like a stabbing pain whenever I breathe or move.”

“We’re in the hospital now, but with this pain, I can’t do the show tonight. I’m so f**king sorry. Everyone’s tickets for tonight’s show will be valid for the reschedule that we’re planning right now.”

“Once again, I’m so f**king sorry, I love y’all so much. I feel terrible, but I promise I’m going to make this up to you. I love you Boston, I’ll see you soon. I’m so sorry. Love, Austy.”

It comes just one week after Post Malone, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, took a nasty fall during a show in St. Louis.

The Better Now singer stepped into a hole that wasn’t properly covered, and fell to the ground in pain.

Post Malone is never wearing a St. Louis Blues Jersey again. Impressive he was able to finish the show after this fall. pic.twitter.com/DZON09DX34 — Jason Gold (@JayGold85) September 18, 2022