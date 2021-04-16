Popular YouTube stars Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita announce their engagement

The couple have been dating for eight years

YouTube stars Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita have announced their engagement, after eight years together.

Julien, 28, confirmed the news during a Twitch stream this week, and gave fans a glimpse of Jenna’s diamond engagement ring.

The social media star said: “A little while ago, I asked Jenna to marry me and she said yes. So, we are engaged.”

When fans asked why he finally decided to pop the question, he gushed: “I just woke up and wanted to be married to her.”

Jenna and Julien’s names quickly started trending on Twitter, as fans congratulated the happy couple.

MY MOM AND DAD JENNA AND JULIEN ARE ENGAGED IM FUCMING CRYING pic.twitter.com/nSi0hkThAf — J🌙 (@jjiimmyyyyyy) April 15, 2021

Jenna Marbles is engaged 🥺🥺🥺 I’ve been waiting for her happy ending since I was 13 memorizing her videos 😭 — Kat Tenbarge (@kattenbarge) April 16, 2021

THEYRE ENGAGED!!! CONGRATS JULIEN AND JENNA MARBLES I STILL LOVE YALL 🎉🎉🎉💞💞💞 pic.twitter.com/Ln6OhcKtkZ — sofia ⁉️⁉️ (@ayopogger) April 15, 2021

JENNA MARBLES AND JULIEN SOLOMITA ARE ENGAGED MY HEART AHHSHSGWU pic.twitter.com/8wyLiMRdni — ◐mar◑ (@marslightnin) April 15, 2021

congrats Jenna and Julien you two deserve the absolute world I’m so happy for y’all 💕 @juliensolomita @Jenna_Marbles pic.twitter.com/Ht0oeq2mxx — sherry 🍒 (@sherryrenee__) April 15, 2021

Jenna Marbles and Julien are engaged and honestly if that doesn’t pull me out of my depressive episode I don’t know what will pic.twitter.com/rLolfa3vsy — J 💕 (@akrepi511) April 15, 2021

JENNA MARBLES AND JULIEN SOLOMITA ARE GETTING MARRIED AND I CANT HANDLE THIS /pos pic.twitter.com/Suw09aorvh — jack / wonder (@ohwonderboy_) April 15, 2021

everyone shut the fuck up jenna marbles and julien solomita are ENGAGED pic.twitter.com/MBg8ROCmG7 — your type of metal (@projektgerard) April 15, 2021

The news comes after Jenna sensationally quit YouTube last June, after 10 years on the platform.

The 34-year-old, who had over 20 million subscribers, announced the news in a video simply titled ‘A Message’.

In the video, Jenna addressed some “problematic” videos she has posted in the past, and apologised for her actions.

Jenna said: “I’m happy to do that because what I want from the people that I support and that I like is to have accountability and to know that I am supporting someone whose morals and values align with my own.”

“Yeah there [are] things in my past I’m not proud of and I’m getting a lot of tweets from people saying, ‘Why have you privated all these old videos and I have spent a lot of the last few days privating almost all of my old content.”

“I’m sorry if any of that holds any nostalgia for you but I’m literally not trying to put out negative things into the world,” she continued.

Jenna said although she’s proud of how she’s “grown up” over the past 10 years, she doesn’t want that old content to exist on YouTube if it’s going to affect other people.

She said: “If that’s the case where people will watch something and be offended now, I don’t want it to exist. So I probably deleted a lot of my old content because I just don’t want anyone to feel upset about anything. I don’t want to contribute to that.”

The YouTube star also pointed out some of the videos people took issue with – including a 2011 video of her impersonating Nicki Minaj.

Jenna explained that she never wanted to “offend anyone” and always wanted to make people feel good by watching her videos.

But after she was criticised over her old content, the 34-year-old said: “I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now.”

“I don’t know if that’s forever. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I want to make sure that the things that I put into the world are not hurting anyone. And yeah, I’m just going to stop for now.”

Fans were devastated over the news, and shared their heartbreak on Twitter at the time.

i physically can’t cope with jenna marbles leaving. i know this was her message to us, her apology, her respectfully acknowledging that she has accidentally hurt ppl and she’s stepping down bc of it but….. watching her leave is just… so insanely hard…. such a heavy feeling. pic.twitter.com/Hv74Wilnl7 — ????????‍♀️????✨???????? (@Jae89983144) June 26, 2020

Who woulda thought that the next contender to make 2020 the shittiest year in history is Jenna Marbles quitting YT indefinitely ???? i hate it here #WeLoveYouJenna pic.twitter.com/qdcorSphxN — alvin yakatori (@secretorwateva) June 26, 2020

Jenna Marbles just quit YouTube I feel like my mom just walked out on me pic.twitter.com/ptuNg33xhh — Emily⁷ (@CaptainMinie) June 26, 2020

Jenna marbles is leaving YouTube and I don’t know how to cope with my feelings so I’m just sitting here like #WeLoveYouJenna pic.twitter.com/KFUYP9q4er — baby 😉 (@cloudytowns) June 26, 2020

I can’t believe that Jenna marbles, might never come back to YouTube. I’m literally in pain. pic.twitter.com/Iaw2SrRyTg — Kyler Hogan (@hogan_kyler) June 26, 2020

JENNA MARBLES LEAVING YOUTUBE IS ANOTHER TERRIBLE REALITY OF 2020. DONT FUCKING TALK TO ME, I HAVE BEEN WATCHING HER FOREVER. I ALWAYS LOOKED FORWARD TO HER VIDEOS, HER DOGS, JULIEN, ETC. IN THIS ESSAY I WILL- pic.twitter.com/7BUdalvyfT — Rachel ???? (@__raaach__) June 26, 2020

The Jenna Marbles quitting video was hard to watch. The internet mob really controls lives, it felt like I was watching a hostage being held at gunpoint. You need the internets permission to be friends with people and can never make a single mistake even when you were a kid — Charlie (@MoistCr1TiKaL) June 25, 2020

Cancel real racists and pedophiles. Not a 32 year old lady making wholesome content and who actually admits and owns her mistakes and then makes genuine apologies. I love Jenna Marbles so much. God I feel like i’ve lost a friend. Fuck 2020 man. Im so tired of this fucking year — ???? Emily ???? ????️‍???? (@korrakrew43) June 25, 2020

watching the video of jenna marbles crying saying she might be done w youtube forever was a punch to the gut tbh. i watched her every week for 10 years, i literally grew up with her & i feel like i’m losing a friend. cancel culture is so fucking toxic. — s (@vxritaserum) June 25, 2020

I’ve grown up with @Jenna_Marbles for over a decade. I’ve grown as a person through her wisdom in more ways than I vocalize. On my worst days I’ve sat with her and her dogs and laughed for hours. I feel like I’m losing a friend. #JennaMarbles we love you. Please take care. — Peyton (◕‿◕✿) — OF $7.50! (@errroding) June 25, 2020

To the woman who has made me smile in the darkest times, the woman who has accompanied me on many of my sleepless nights from a million miles away, the woman who has made the happiest times even happier. Thank you. I am forever in debt to you ❤️ @Jenna_Marbles #weloveyoujenna pic.twitter.com/AxfwwsxCED — Rhiannon ✨ (@colleenftdodie_) June 25, 2020

2020:

jenna marbles just quit youtube

that’s another slap in the face huh — bunny ???????? pictures || blm (@bunny_pictures) June 25, 2020

jenna marbles just showed us what real accountability and regret is like. she is truly a good person, and I will support her no matter what route she takes. — meeble (@marblesthoughts) June 25, 2020