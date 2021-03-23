The Italian blogger is married to rapper Federico Lucia

Popular influencer Chiara Ferragni announces the birth of her second child

Popular influencer Chiara Ferragni has announced the birth of her second child with her rapper husband Federico Lucia, otherwise known as Fedez.

The Italian blogger and designer shared her pregnancy news back in October, and took to her Instagram today to share a first look at her newborn daughter.

The 33-year-old, who has 22.9million followers on the social media app, wrote: “March 23rd, 2021. La nostra Vittoria 💖”

Chiara and Fedez tied the knot back in September 2018, and the fashion blogger famously wore three custom Dior gowns on their big day.

Announcing her pregnancy, the mum-of-two shared a sweet snap of her 2-year-old son Leone holding a sonogram picture to Instagram.

Chiara captioned the post: “Our family is getting bigger Leo is going to become a big brother .”

