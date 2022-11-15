Popular actress honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Christina Applegate has been honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The occasion marked the Dead to Me actress’ first public appearance since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis last year.

The mother-of-one was due to receive the coveted honour back in 2020, however it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christina Applegate was surrounded by love — in the form of her Dead To Me BFF Linda Cardellini and her Married with Children family Katey Sagal and David Faustino — as her truly iconic career was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/Ft5ZY6Pg7j — Netflix (@netflix) November 14, 2022

Christina’s Dead to Me co-star Linda Cardellini and the show’s creator Liz Feldman attended the event.

Her Married… With Children co-stars Katey Sagal and David Faustino were also present at the ceremony to show their support.

“To my family who has spoken here today, you are my everything,” Christina gushed emotionally.

“I love that I started with you two and end it with you two, and I thank you so much from the bottom of my heart. You are my people. You are my loves.”

Christina was diagnosed with MS last summer while in the middle of filming the final season of Netflix’s Dead to Me.

Her diagnosis halted production for several months as the 50-year-old sought treatment.

In an interview The New York Times, Christina opened up about her diagnosis, recalling the signs she had previously missed indicating that something was not right.

She said: “I wish I had paid attention. But who was I to know?”

Speaking about taking time away from filming to get treatment, the actress told the publication: “There was the sense of, ‘Well, let’s get her some medicine so she can get better.’ And there is no better. But it was good for me. I needed to process my loss of my life, my loss of that part of me. So I needed that time.”

“Although it’s not like I came on the other side of it, like, ‘Woohoo, I’m totally fine.’ Acceptance? No, I’m never going to accept this. I’m pissed.”

Christina famously guest starred in the hit sitcom Friends as Rachel Green’s sister Amy, and also had major roles in Married… with Children, The Sweetest Thing and the Anchorman films.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a condition that affects the central nervous system. While there is no cure for the condition, symptoms can be managed.