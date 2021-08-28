Pink mourns the death of her beloved father

The singer took to Instagram to pay tribute to her dad

Pink is mourning the death of her beloved father.

Jim Moore’s cause of death is not yet known, but last year the singer confirmed her dad was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared throwback photos of her dancing with her late father, captioning the post: “Til forever.”

Pink opened up about her special bond with her dad in a Father’s Day post back in 2018.

She wrote at the time: “He has been my person all of my life. He has fought monsters in my closet, and monsters that posed as principals in school buildings, you name it. He has taken on the world for and with me, no questions asked.”

“He made me feel important. He made me think I was worth loving. He taught me how to do it all myself. And when no one else was there, he told me to love myself.” “I thank my stars for this man, that he was strong enough not only to fight his own monsters but mine too, and now my kids.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by P!NK (@pink)