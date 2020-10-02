The show premiered on Amazon Prime Video today

PICS: Stars line out for Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 premiered on Amazon Prime today, and photos from the event have since been released online.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the show was filmed last month without an audience at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

The star-studded event showcased the new Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 collection, and a host of famous faces appeared in this year’s show.

Musicians including Miguel, Rosalía, Bad Bunny, Mustard, Roddy Rich, and Ella Mai delivered performances throughout the show.

And a host of celebrities walked the runway – including Lizzo, Demi Moore, Cara Delevigne, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith, Christian Combs, Irina Shayk, Big Sean, Paris Hilton, Normani, Rico Nasty, Chika, Erika Jayne, Laura Harrier, Paloma Elsesser, Shea Coulee, Miss 5th Ave, and Jada Essence Hall.

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning today, Friday October 2.

The full collection is shoppable at Savage X Fenty and on Amazon Fashion.

Check out a trailer for the show below:

