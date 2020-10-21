PICS: Kris Jenner shares sweet throwback snaps for Kim Kardashian’s birthday

Kris Jenner has shared sweet throwback snaps for Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday today.

Leading the birthday tributes to her daughter, the momager took to Instagram to share a collection of photos with her second child as she celebrates her milestone birthday.

Along with the photos, Kris wrote: “Happy Birthday to my Kimberly!!! You are such a beautiful soul and an amazing human being … I thank God every day for you and for choosing me to be your Mom.”

“You are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved.

“Thank you for always being there for us and for every single precious moment and memory we make. I love you so so much, it’s impossible to even measure and I am so proud of all you do.

“You are my sweet, beautiful girl inside and out,” Kris concluded the post.

Kim previously admitted that she decided to postpone her 40th birthday celebrations until the coronavirus restrictions settle.

Speaking to Grazia magazine, Kim said: “I had the best plan. It was going to be called Wild, Wild Miss West’s 40th Birthday.”

“I had Manfred Thierry Mugler make me a metal costume. Like, a cowgirl costume. I have it and it is insane. We did virtual fittings,” she shared.

“I don’t even want to waste it on a party me for myself with five people. I want it to be something. So, I’m thinking maybe next year.”

Kim added: “I can have it on my 41st. We can still call it my 40th, right?”