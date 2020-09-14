PICS: Fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air can now stay in the show’s iconic mansion

Will Smith is handing over the keys to celebrate 30 years since the hit show aired

PICS: Fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air can now stay...

Fans of the Fresh Prince of Bel Air are getting the chance to stay in the show’s iconic mansion.

To celebrate 30 years of the hit show, Will Smith announced that he would handing over the keys of the Californian mansion to potential renters on Airbnb.

The stay includes a king bed in Will’s bedroom, a full bathroom, pool area and outdoor lounge – and costs just $30 a night.

“Ready for the freshest staycation ever?” Will writes on the property’s listing for ‘The Freshest Los Angeles Mansion Around’.

“If this place looks familiar that’s because it’s just as fly as it was when I first rolled up the driveway. I’m back. And this time, I’m handing you the keys so you’ll have my wing of the mansion all to yourself – but my sneaker collection is off limits, aight?”

The stay is available to residents of Los Angeles only, with bookings available for five specific days (October 2, 5, 8, 11 and 14).

“It’s your crib for the night, so feel free to act like you own the place,” Will added.

“My wing of the mansion includes my bedroom (great for naps), a full bathroom (great for spitting bars in the shower), pool area (great for dips), an outdoor lounge, and the dining room (great for eating obviously). And you gotta do it like my guy DJ Jazzy Jeff so don’t forget your sunglasses!”

“Note: while you will not have access to a kitchen; all meals will be provided and served on silver platters, of course.

“And don’t worry – in this socially-distanced staycation, your comfort and safety is our top priority. You’ll have a wing of the manor to yourself from check-in to check-out, with no other guests in the house during your stay (not even a family member from Philly).

“And you can rest easy in your prince…er, KING-size bed knowing that I’ve committed to cleaning prior to your arrival in accordance with Airbnb’s Enhanced Cleaning Protocol, which is informed by guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).”

The listing continues: “To celebrate the feeling of family and community that was so memorable from my time in this home, Airbnb will make a one-time donation to a local organization in my hometown, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Philadelphia, a program that supports youth, including those in greatest need, by offering development and skill-building programs, recreational activities and empowerment tools.”

Sharing the news on Instagram, the actor posed alongside DJ Jazzy Jeff and wrote: “YOOOO!! Y’all think we should rent out the @freshprince house?? We’re making it happen with the squad at @airbnb!! #FreshPrince30th.”

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air ran for six seasons from 1990-1996, and is set to get a “gritty reboot”.

