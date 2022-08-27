Pete Davidson ‘trying to make himself happy’ after split from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is reportedly trying to make himself happy after his split from Kim Kardashian.

The fan-favourite couple called time on their relationship earlier this month after nine months of dating.

A source close to the former SNL star has since told US Weekly: “Pete is focusing on himself and his career right now and trying to make himself happy”.

“He’s got a huge career ahead of him and has a ton of irons in the fire post-SNL,” the source told the outlet.

“He has a hugely ambitious streak. Pete wants to continue his stand-up comedy routine, challenge himself with new acting roles.”

“He enjoyed the experience in Australia a lot, really bonded with the cast and crew and is excited about the future.”

They added that Pete would have no problem diving back into the dating scene when he’s ready, following recent reports that Kim was ready to step back into the dating world.

“Pete’s a charming guy with bags of confidence and humour, plus he’s also super intelligent and a great listener.”

“It’s not all that surprising to the folks who know him that he’s such a hit with the ladies,” the source said.