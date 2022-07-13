Pete Davidson reveals he wants kids: ‘That’s like my dream’

Pete Davidson has revealed that he’s looking forward to having children of his own.

In a sneak peak of Kevin Hart’s ‘Hart to Heart’ series, the 28-year-old admitted that he’s looking forward to starting a new “chapter” of his life, when he eventually has kids.

“My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, I wanna have a kid. That’s like my dream. It’s like, super corny,” he said.

Kevin responded, “That’s not super corny, that’s the bed goddamn thing you could do in life.”

“It would be so fun. Dress up the little dude,” Pete continued. “That’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.” The former Saturday Night Live star revealed that he considers himself a “family guy” despite having a “not great” childhood. “Dad passed early. Single mom. New sister,” he explained of his younger sister who was around “2 to 3 years old” at the time of his father’s death. “Just did not handle it great. It was just like a f**king nightmare.” Pete’s father Scott was a New York City firefight who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks when he was 7-years-old. “I tell my friends that all the time if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever,” he explained. “But that weird s**t that it does to you, made me love comedy.”

The former Saturday Night Live star is currently in a relationship with Kim Kardashian, who shares four children – North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, Psalm, 3 – with her ex-husband Kanye West.

The SKIMS founder previously revealed she had waited six months to introduce her new beau to her children.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s ‘Today on Tuesday’, Kim said: “I definitely wanted to wait six months – that was like the marker.”

“You just have to do what feels right and try to just be as respectful and cautious as possible.”

However, within the short time Pete has known Kim’s children, he appears to have grown fond of them.

The 28-year-old recently inked small text on his above his collarbone that reads “KNSCP,” which is seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children.