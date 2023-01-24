Pete Davidson removes tattoo tributes to Kim Kardashian – amid new romance

Pete Davidson has removed his tattoo tributes to Kim Kardashian, amid his new romance with Chase Sui Wonders.

The comedian and the reality star struck up a romance after Kim made her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live last October, but decided to call time on their relationship after nine months of dating.

Last October, Pete was papped with a bandage above his left collarbone – after seemingly removing his iconic tattoo tribute to Kim which read “my girl is a lawyer”.

It appears that Pete has also removed the rest of his inked tributes to Kim amid his new romance with Chase.

The new couple enjoyed a trip to Hawaii over the weekend, and the tattoos were noticeably missing as they enjoyed a dip in the ocean.

Just weeks prior to their breakup, Pete showcased new ink, which had been located on his collarbone, an infinity sign in between the names “jasmine” and “aladdin” – an ode to the his first kiss with Kim during a skit on Saturday Night Live.

He also had “KNSCP” tatted just above the “jasmine and aladdin” one, which is seemingly a tribute to Kim and her four children, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West, – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

At the time of their split, Twitter users were in hysterics as they pointed out that the comedian has been left by the wayside, with multiple reminders of his former beau etched into his skin.

One user tweeted, “Pete Davidson’s tattoo removal guy just put a down payment on another boat.”

Another said “pete davidson realizing he has to get tattoo coverups over another failed relationship.”

A third tweeted, “Pete Davidson really got a tattoo of Kim Kardashian and all of her kids just to get left. Mans got cucked.”

Pete and Chase, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, fuelled dating rumours earlier this month after they were spotted enjoying each other’s company in a New York restaurant.

Their romance romance comes after Page Six reported that Pete had split from Emily Ratajkowski, after a brief “fling”.

A source told the publication last December: “Their fling has moved into the friends zone,” adding that it’s “fine with both of them.”

It appears Emily has also moved on, as she was recently spotted kissing artist Jack Greer.

chase and pete in hawaii this weekend pic.twitter.com/d5eRecVmeT — best of pete davidson (@davidsonupdate) January 22, 2023