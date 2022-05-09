Pete Davidson makes savage joke about Kanye West in new Netflix special

Pete Davidson made a savage joke about Kanye West in a new comedy special that dropped on Netflix over the weekend.

In the special, which is titled ‘Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival’, the 28-year-old poked fun at the fact he’s now dating the rapper’s ex Kim Kardashian, who he shares four kids with.

In a clip from the show, the SNL star asks the crowd: “Does anyone else secretly hope that, like, Kanye pulls like a Mrs. Doubtfire?”

The comedian continued: “I come home one day and they’re like, this is the new housekeeper. And he’s like, ‘What’s up fam?'”

Pete’s joke references the 1993 movie Mrs Doubtfire, in which Robin Williams played a recently divorced man who dressed up as a nanny in order to spend more time with his kids.

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye last February, after almost seven years of marriage.

Months later, the reality star started dating Pete after she hosted Saturday Night Live in October.

Since the couple went public with their romance, Kanye has launched a number of scathing social media attacks against Kim and her new boyfriend.

The rapper’s online behaviour led to him being suspended from Instagram for 24 hours, and he was also banned from performing at this year’s Grammys.

However, the 44-year-old has been noticeably quiet on social media over the past few weeks, and a source recently told Page Six that Kanye has promised to stop posting “inflammatory statements” online.

A source close to the Kardashians said: “For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better.”

The insider added that it wasn’t clear if Kanye planned to go into a treatment facility.

A rep for Kanye also told the publication: “At this time, Ye is committed to a healthy co-parenting relationship with Kim and is and focused on raising their beautiful children.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

The former couple tied the knot back in 2014, and share four kids together – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

The reality star is now dating SNL comedian Pete Davidson, who she’s been seeing since October, and Kanye has struck up a romance with model Chaney Jones.

During her recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim spoke about taking the “high road” when it comes to dealing with her ex, and admitted she was trying her best to “ignore” his online attacks.

After Ellen commended the reality star for the way she “protects” Kanye, despite his constant public attacks, the SKIMS founder said: “Thank you.”

“I think that’s just who I am and I always had such a good example in my mom and my dad and their relationship,” she continued, referencing her mother Kris Jenner and late father Robert Kardashian.

“So I’m always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it’s the father of my kids. I’ll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best.”

“So, I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever’s best for the kids,” she added. “Take the high road.”