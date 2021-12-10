Pete Davidson left red faced as Miley Cyrus pokes fun at his romance with Kim Kardashian on chat show

Pete Davidson was left red faced on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday night, as Miley Cyrus poked fun at his romance with Kim Kardashian.

The songstress, who is close friends with the comedian, appeared on the show with Pete to promote her New Year’s Eve special.

During their chat, Miley performed a rendition of Yvonne Fair’s It Should Have Been Me, and made reference to Pete’s recent dinner date with Kim in California.

Last month, the SNL star was papped with a large hickey on his neck as they left a restaurant in Pete’s black Lamborghini SUV.

Introducing the song, Miley said: “Pete Davidson this is for you, when I saw those photos this is what I played.”

Playing on the lyrics, Miley sang: “How could you do this to me on the week of promoting our special?”

“Pete Davidson, how you gonna do this to me / It should have been me / In that Lamborghini leaving that nice a** restaurant.”

Miley also referenced Pete’s trip to Staten Island with Kim in October by singing: “I wanna watch a movie in Staten Island / It should have been me.”

Kim and Pete struck up a romance after they shared a kiss during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in October.

For a sketch, Kim dressed up as Princess Jasmine and Pete dressed up as Aladdin as they kissed on a magic carpet.

Their surprising romance first hit headlines when they were snapped holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm in California over the Halloween break.

Shortly afterwards, Kim jetted to Pete’s native NYC to spend more time with him.

According to TMZ, Kim and Pete enjoyed a secret dinner date at one his favourite restaurants Campania on Staten Island.

The following night, the pair joined a group of friends for dinner at celeb hotspot Zero Bond in the city.

Pete is recently single, after splitting from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from her husband of almost seven years Kanye West back in February.

However since then, the rapper has been very publicly fighting to win her back. At a benefit concert this week, Kanye begged Kim to take him back during an emotional performance of hit hit song Runaway.

The former couple, who tied the knot in 2014, share four children – North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.