Pete Davidson jokes about Kim Kardashian’s vagina as he makes his reality TV debut

Pete Davidson has made his reality TV debut, appearing in the season one finale of The Kardashians.

In a bonus post-credit scene of the hit Hulu show, Kim Kardashian introduced her boyfriend to longtime crew member Paxy, who has also worked with the family on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The SKIMS founder, 41, said: “Paxy has worked with me as audio, 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me.”

The mother-of-four then joked: “She’s probably seen my vagina.”

Pete then asked: “More than me?” to which Kim replied: “Not more than you, but she’s probably seen it.”

Paxy then insisted: “I haven’t seen your vagina. I haven’t been initiated yet.”

Kim responded: “We’ll get there. It takes time to warm up, to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the Internet. I’m just kidding.”

Kim and Pete started dating after she made her Saturday Night Live hosting debut in October 2021, which was around the time filming for The Kardashians started.

While Pete has been heard over the phone or off camera numerous times throughout the first season, he was not shown in the show until the finale.

In another scene during the latest episode of the series, Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick discuss Kim’s romance with the comedian.

Scott said: “Kim found a guy that’s a great guy, he’s so sweet. He picked us up from the airport the other day.. had the coffee she wanted, had a coffee for me… I didn’t want to tell him it was completely the wrong one. He’s just a great person and you can tell he cares about people’s feelings.”

Khloe added that she was happy that Kim “has someone that’s nice to her and caters to her.”

Scott agreed, adding: “I think she hasn’t had that in a really long time.”

In a confessional, Khloe said: “Pete is so sweet. I don’t know him really really well but from what I do know is that it’s really drama free and really easy and I think that’s something that’s the end goal.”

“Everyone wants that fairytale, the happily ever after. That’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”