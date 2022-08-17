Pete Davidson is set to star in a rom-com – after splitting from Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson is set to star in a new rom-com, just weeks after splitting from Kim Kardashian.

On August 16, streaming platform Peacock announced their new film Meet Cute will premiere on September 21.

The film will star Pete and Kaley Cuoco.

Peacock has released first-look images for #MeetCute, starring Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson pic.twitter.com/cAw18EKFsw — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 16, 2022

Meet Cute will follow the story of Sheila and Gary, who meet and “fall in love at first sight”.

However, their magical meeting wasn’t actually fate as it’s revealed that Sheila has a time machine, and they’ve been falling over and over again.

When the perfect night is not quite enough, Sheila travels back in time to turn Gary into the perfect man.

First look at Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in ‘MEET CUTE’. The film follows a woman who uses a time machine to repeat a first meeting between her and a man in order to engineer a love at first sight date. The film releases on September 21 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/z43Ea1zBjP — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 16, 2022

Director Alex Lehmann joked: “If I had a time machine right now I’d be torn.”

“Do I skip ahead to our release date or do I go back and relive the joy it was making this film? Lucky for me it’s a decision I don’t get to make.”

“I’m excited for audiences to get swept away on this wild romantic ride exclusively on Peacock.”