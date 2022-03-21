Pete Davidson enjoys ‘wild’ boys night with Scott Disick

Pete Davidson enjoyed a “wild” boys night with Scott Disick over the weekend.

The SNL comedian, who has been dating Kim Kardashian since October last year, took to Scott’s Instagram Stories to share a video of the Talentless founder and another friend passed out on a couch.

The 28-year-old turned the camera on himself, showing a blank expression, and sarcastically captioned the video: “Boyz night was wild.”

Scott dated Kim’s sister Kourtney from 2006 to 2015, and the former couple share three children together – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Kourtney got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker last October, while Scott has recently been linked to Too Hot To Handle star Holly Scarfone.

Pete and Scott’s hangout comes after the comedian was spotted kissing his girlfriend Kim in their car while they waited for their In-N-Out on Thursday.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim is “having a great time with Pete” – even amid her dramatic divorce from Kanye West.

The insider said: “Despite the struggles she’s having with Kanye, Kim is really enjoying her relationship with Pete. She feels like she is having fun with him like she never has before.”

“She feels so relaxed around him and like her true self. Things are getting more and more serious between them.”

The KKW Beauty founder confirmed she was feeling good about her new romance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, telling the chat show host: “I think it’s just in life, like no matter what it is, I just think I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy.”

“And I went for it. I was like, ‘You know what, I’m in my 40s, like f*** it, just go for it. Find your happiness’. I went for it and I took my time. I found it and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever.”