Pete Davidson debuts VERY dramatic new look amid new romance

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Pete Davidson has debuted a VERY dramatic new look.

The comedian, who shot to fame on Saturday Night Live, attended a basketball game at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

In photos published by The Daily Mail, the 29-year-old is seen sporting a bald head, after shaving his hair off.

It comes amid Pete’s new romance with actress Chase Sui Wonders.

The pair, who co-star in the black comedy horror film film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies, were spotted locking lips while enjoying a romantic stroll around Universal Studios Hollywood last month.

The actors were first spotted together in December, when they enjoyed three different meetings in just a week.

They were papped shopping together at a Whole Foods store, at a Rangers game and enjoying a late-night rendezvous at Pete’s apartment.

 

