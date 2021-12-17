Peloton pulls Chris Noth ad after sexual assault allegations

Peloton has pulled a viral ad featuring Chris Noth, after two women accused him of sexual assault in an article published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The two women – who do not know each other – have alleged the actor sexually assaulted them in separate incidents in 2004 and 2015.

The 67-year-old has vehemently denied the allegations, and has branded their claims “categorically false”.

Shortly after the allegations hit headlines, Peloton removed their online ad starring Chris, which was released last week in response to HBO’s Sex and the City reboot ‘And Just Like That’.

The viral video poked fun at his character Mr. Big’s demise in the show’s first episode, as he suffered a heart attack after working out on a Peloton bike.

In a statement, a Peloton spokesperson said: “Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously.”

“We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot.”

“As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts,” they added.

On Thursday, Chris strongly denied claims he sexually assaulted both women.

In a statement, he said: “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false.”

“These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

“It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women,” he added.

The women – using the pseudonyms Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31 – said recent promotions of the Sex And The City’s sequel ‘And Just Like That…’ stirred up painful memories.

The women say the incidents occurred in Los Angeles in 2004 and in New York in 2015, respectively.

Chris married his wife Tara Wilson in 2012.

The couple met in 2001 – three years before the first alleged assault – and have two sons together, sons Keats and Orion.