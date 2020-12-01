Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow shares emotional tribute on the 7th anniversary of his death

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow has shared an emotional tribute to mark the 7th anniversary of his death.

The Fast & Furious star was just 40-years-old when he died in a car crash in Valencia, California on November 30, 2013.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Meadow, 22, posted an old photo with her late dad.

She captioned the post: “A silly day to remember in sadness. Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

On November 30, 2013, Paul tragically died while in the passenger seat of a Carrera GT Porsche, driven by his friend Roger Rodas, when it crashed into a row of trees.

Meadow later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche over allegations that the Carrera GT lacked key safely features, and “had a history of instability and control issues.”

However, the lawsuit was reportedly settled in 2017 – and Porsche denied any responsibility, claiming the crash happened due to “reckless driving and excessive speed”.

Back in 2016, Meadow was awarded $10.1 million by the estate of Roger Rodas, who also passed away in the car accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker)

At the time, Meadow’s lawyer Jeff Milam told People that the amount she was awarded was not sufficient.

“The amount paid by the estate of Roger Rodas into a trust for Meadow Walker only covers a fraction of what her father would have earned as an international movie star had his life not tragically been cut short,” he said.

“Through his estate, Mr. Rodas, the driver of the car, took partial responsibility for the crash. Meadow’s lawsuit against Porsche AG – a $13 billion corporation – intends to hold the company responsibly for producing a vehicle that was defective and caused Paul Walker’s death.”